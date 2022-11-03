He has taken the positives from last week’s 3-2 defeat by Tottenham: “Losing without a fight would have been far worse. We didn’t get what we deserved but we’ll take some huge positives again. I thought we were really close to beating one of the elite clubs.”

Kieffer Moore is a “big player” for Bournemouth this season: “His skillset is always really difficult to combat. Being able to drop things into him is something we can definitely utilise and the opponents are not sure how to stop it. He’s always been big for us and in the group.”

He is not blaming Mark Travers for any of the goals last week: “There are errors in every goal you concede and you can spot five or six when you go back through. It’s always a collective for us and we never blame individuals.”

The squad is in good shape for the trip to Leeds: “We have no new issues. Lloyd Kelly is getting closer and done some really good work. It’ll be close whether the World Cup comes too soon. Neto won’t feature before then. We’re hoping to have these sort of guys available after that.”