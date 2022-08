Newcastle have named Graeme Carrick - the younger brother of former England midfielder Michael - as the club's under-18s coach.

The 37-year-old has spent 15 years working as a coach developer for the Football Association.

Carrick coached in the Magpies' youth setup between 2005 and 2007.

"Being from the area, I understand the privilege and responsibility of the job and it's such a special club so I can't wait to start," he said.