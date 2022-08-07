Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton suffered a grimly predictable opening day defeat which carried an air of inevitability once Jorginho’s penalty put Chelsea in front.

The folly of failing to replace Richarlison following his move to Spurs had been exposed by the injury that has ruled out remaining main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for six weeks, leaving them horribly threadbare in attack.

It was a major oversight and Everton paid a heavy price here as they lacked any sort of inspiration and threat up front, youngster Anthony Gordon out of his depth as a makeshift attacker.

James Tarkowski made a very steady debut in defence after his summer move from Burnley but his old Turf Moor team-mate Dwight McNeil found it much harder going, failing to make an impact before he was substituted.

Everton certainly did not lack effort or application and were backed throughout by a supportive and passionate Goodison Park but this was always going to be an uphill task even before Calvert-Lewin’s injury.

The chase for Wolves captain Conor Coady may now increase in intensity after the serious looking injury to Ben Godfrey and yet another in the long line of problems for Yerry Mina, as both went off injured.