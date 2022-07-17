Rangers linked with Davies as Bassey replacement

Rangers will rival Burnley for the signing of Liverpool defender and former Celtic target Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Sun), external

Derby County, who are now out of administration and rebuilding their squad after relegation to England's third tier, are weighing up a shock loan move for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)

Former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed "excellent" new Rangers striker Antonio Colak, who played under him at the Swedish club, to prove a prolific source of goals in Scotland (Glasgow Times), external