Analysis: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton

It felt like same-old, same-old for Manchester United.

There was a lack of movement up front, lack of speed in the passing and not enough communication to track runners.

To hear manager Erik ten Hag speak afterwards about the belief draining away from his squad after an encouraging early start was a concern.

In addition, the absence of a number nine, in this instance Cristiano Ronaldo, created a problem Ten Hag couldn't work around and it appears certain Christian Eriksen will not be used in this role at former club Brentford next weekend.

Obviously it is far too early to make judgements but Ten Hag has plenty of work in front of him to get United to anywhere near what he wants them to be.