Brennan Johnson has signed a new four-year contract with Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season at the City Ground in 2021-22, contributing 18 goals and 10 assists as the Reds were promoted back to the Premier League.

"It has been an unbelievable journey from the academy to the first team and I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do," he said.

"I’m really excited for this new season and feeling the energy from the fans out on the City Ground which I’m sure will be something special."