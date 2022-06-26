Robinson's Well reunion in Paisley

Scotland centre-back Declan Gallagher is St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson's seventh summer signing.

Three of those seven recruits - Gallagher, Mark O'Hara and Trevor Carson - are players the ex-Motherwell manager worked with during his time at Fir Park.

Add in Richard Tait, Charles Dunne and Curtis Main, who were already at the club, plus assistant coach Diarmuid O'Carroll and chief executive Keith Lasley, that's eight former Motherwell employees the current Buddies boss has with him in Paisley.

St Mirren's summer transfers:

Ins: Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen); Keanu Baccus (Western Sydney); Mark O'Hara (Motherwell); Ryan Strain (Maccabi Haifa); Trevor Carson (Dundee Utd); Toyosi Olusanya (Middlesbrough); Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe)

Outs: Conor McCarthy (Barnsley); Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City); Alan Power (Kilmarnock); Kyle McAllister (Forest Green); Danny Finlayson (Linfield, loan)