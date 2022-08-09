Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Kasper Schmeichel has left The Foxes to join Nice on a three-year deal, not a bad agreement for a 35 year old entering the twilight of his career.

So with Vardy and Albrighton the only players still at the club that were part of the Premier League winning squad it looks like an era is drawing to a close.

Leicester have a long history of having some exceptional goalies and with 478 appearances, 147 clean sheets and four trophies there is a good argument to say he was the cream of the crop. And we had World Cup winning stopper Gordon Banks on our books.

But even back then, time waited for no man and with a young upstart of a ‘keeper insisting on more game time or be moved on, LCFC decided to let Banks leave the club. The young upstart? One Peter Leslie Shilton, and he wasn’t too bad himself.

Ward who has been a respectful understudy to Schmeichel, played one Premier League game in four years. He has never really let the team down in his cup displays and he is a Welsh International who will be at the World Cup.

So Kasper leaves with all out thanks and good wishes, but the King is dead, long live the King.