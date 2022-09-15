Conte on Dier's England call-up, getting a reaction and Leicester
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester.
Here is what the Tottenham boss had to say:
He is "really proud" of Eric Dier for his England call-up, but said "it is a starting point" and he must continue to work hard to make the World Cup squad.
Tuesday's Champions League defeat by Sporting Lisbon was a "big chance lost - not only to draw but to get three points".
He wants to see a reaction from his players this weekend and said: "We need to be a bit angry and try to have a good reaction. For us it's important to get a win."
Conte said he is "happy" with Emerson Royal and said "he has improved a lot since last season".
When asked about Son Heung-min, Conte said: "No players are undroppable. This has to be clear."
On Leicester, Conte said: "The table is not fair for them. They have a really good squad and a really good manager in Brendan Rodgers."
