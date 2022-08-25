Graham Potter hailed "a good night" for Brighton as his side eased past Forest Green in the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls boss made 11 changes from the win at West Ham with his inexperienced side boasting an average age of 22.

That didn't matter as goals from Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and teenager Evan Ferguson saw them seal a 3-0 win and earn a third-round trip to Arsenal.

"I thought we played well in the first half and scored two good goals and had control," Potter said.

"In the second half, we had to suffer a little bit so it was nice to go through and keep a clean sheet.

"There were a lot of guys who haven’t played much football. We gave opportunities to young players and you saw that a little bit in the second half.

"It was a proud moment for those who made their debuts. They applied themselves really well and we learned a lot about them."