Leeds assistant boss Rene Maric was pleased to see Luis Sinisterra score his first goal for the club in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Barnsley but says he will need to wait for his opportunity in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old struck powerfully from 25 yards to put Leeds ahead on his first start for the club and will offer a different option as the Whites seek to build on an impressive start to the season.

"He's a great player and a great guy and there's a lot more to come from him," Maric said. "He 's strong, fast, can dribble and is very smart too.

"He has a big variety of tools and is a high quality player. I'm very happy he was able to reward himself for the way he has trained and that he showed glimpses of his potential.

"We do though have a whole squad trying to compete and I think we have a really good roster. It will be hard for him if others keep it up."

Leeds have been drawn against Wolves in the third round. The tie will take place at Molineux between 8 and 10 November.

For Maric's full post-match interview, listen to BBC Radio West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Sounds here