Premiership game of the weekend: Rangers v Motherwell

Given their difficult start to the season, the team sitting one point and one place above them is probably one of the last teams Rangers will have wanted to welcome to Ibrox so soon after Thursday's 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Admittedly, Motherwell have lost to St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup and league in recent weeks.

However, Stuart Kettlewell's side are unbeaten in their past eight Premiership away matches - the longest current unbeaten run on the road in the division. In fact, they have yet to lose in the league on their travels under the former Ross County manager.

The task will not be easy, but that Europa League win over Betis on Thursday, along with last weekend's victory at St Johnstone, hints at a stability returning to Rangers after a turbulent start to the campaign.

The Ibrox side are also unbeaten in 17 meetings with Motherwell since October 2017, and have won four in a row since a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in February last year.

Motherwell have not won at Ibrox in 10 visits since May 2015, can that be changed this Sunday?

