Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: What Gerrard said

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to Sky Sports: "I was really happy in he first half, thought we were the better team and controlled but we didn't create enough to trouble their keeper.

"The game was finely balanced at half-time but they made a couple of changes and we stopped keeping the ball.

"The game was there for either team but obviously the deflected goal is a big moment. After that, it was a game of basketball, end-to-end, we threw everything at it, but one moment has swung it West Ham's way and that's tough to take right now."

On what his side could have done differently: "Just provide a bit of quality or cutting edge. We scored a goal but the ball was marginally outside but we never created enough good chances in the first half.

"They looked more positive in the second half but we didn't play with the same control.

"We tried to be positive with our subs that didn't help us. I can't fault the effort or application - we've lost a close one.

"I've got confidence and belief in this group but the players have to support each other."

On Villa being booed at full-time: "Very much so [understanding fans' frustrations]. We haven't got enough points on the board.

"I realise that and take responsibility but I want to act and I hope the players feel the same."