'We were our own worst enemies' - Atkinson

Defender Nathaniel Atkinson says that Hearts let themselves down in their 2-1 defeat away to Rosenborg, but insists that they back themselves to turn things around in the second leg at Tynecastle.

"We were our own worst enemies in the first half," he said.

"We were pretty comfortable with the ball, but made a couple of mistakes and got done on the counter.

"Second half, we came out, got a goal back and it'll be a good spectacle at Tynecastle. All the boys are looking forward to it. We're disappointed, but Tynecastle will be rocking next Thursday.

"Last season we were in the same situation, 2-1 down, and you could feel the crowd. We expect nothing but European football every year, and we've still got a good chance to put ourselves back to where we were last season."