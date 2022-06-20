Celtic are keen on a move for 24-year-old Vitoria de Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo, who previously spent time with Nottingham Forest and Reading, and the Scottish champions are at the forefront of securing the Guinea-Bissau international. (Abola), external

Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei was shown a straight red card in his side's 1-0 win over Colon in Argentina's top flight on Sunday with the 21-year-old on Celtic's wanted list amid reports a deal could be close, despite his club wanting £4m - twice what the Scottish champions are keen to pay. (Daily Record), external

Celtic could be in line for a bumper pay day with their former left-back, Arsenal 25-year-old Kieran Tierney, having been included in a shortlist of Manchester City targets. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Rangers and Celtic are mulling over a move for Nigeria striker Stephen Odey, with preliminary discussions held with Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson, but Danish Superliga club Randers are demanding a fee of around £4m having recently rejected a bid of £2.6m plus add-ons from an unnamed Belgian Pro League club. (All Nigeria Soccer), external

Randers sporting director Soren Pedersen has refused to deny interest from either Celtic or Rangers in 24-year-old Nigerian striker Stephen Odey, but he insisted there were no concrete offers despite sources in Nigeria suggesting talks had already been held with Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson. (Daily Record), external