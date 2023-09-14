'Agents want their players to come here' - Robinson

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson believes his coaching team's track record of improving players means "agents want their players to come here".

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Robinson said: "We have one scout in the whole country, Martin Foyle, who's been with me everywhere I go, he's been absolutely outstanding.

“But the world's a smaller place now with all the technology, we've got bits and pieces of data that we get in, we've got a lot of contacts in the game down south.

“I played for a long time, I’ve got a lot of people who pick up the phone and we've probably established ourselves as a coaching team that can develop players so agents want their players to come here.

“They want to have the platform of Scottish football now as well, so it's getting bigger, I think the quality's improved and that helps the recruitment process.

“It doesn't make it any easier because you can't obviously throw a lot of money at it. We run with a small squad so we can bring more quality into that, we’ve got 19 outfield players and that's by choice.”