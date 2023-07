William Akio has left Ross County to join Canadian top-flight club Cavalry FC for an undisclosed fee.

The South Sudan forward - brother of County midfielder Viktor Loturi - arrived in Dingwall from Canadian side Valour last summer on a three-year deal.

Akio, 24, made 14 appearances for Malky Mackay's side, scoring twice, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Raith Rovers.