Full-time: Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen continued his fine start to the season to help West Ham to a victory at Luton that puts them top of the Premier League.

After dominating possession throughout the first half, West Ham found the breakthrough shortly before half-time when Lucas Paqueta's tantalising cross was headed in by Bowen, although Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski may feel he should have done better as he parried the shot over the line.

Luton, despite being without the ball for long periods, did pose a threat on the counter and they carved out eight chances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they failed to register an effort on target as Ross Barkley fired wide on two occasions and Carlton Morris - who has scored Luton's only goal in the Premier League this season - headed on to the roof of the net.

Elijah Adebayo and Morris had good chances in the second period but the former got the ball caught under his feet and the latter blazed over from seven yards.

Kurt Zouma scored West Ham's second in the closing stages with a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Luton's first shot on target came in the 92nd minute and set up a tense finish when defender Mads Andersen headed in, but the Hammers held on for victory.

