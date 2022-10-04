Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman), external

Former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson expects Alfredo Morelos - not Antonio Colak - to lead the line against Liverpool. (Scottish Sun), external

Ex-Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes Liverpool look rattled and are ready to be taken on by Rangers. (Times, subscription required), external

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Mohamed Salah could turn left-back Borna Barisic into Rangers' weak link against Liverpool. (Daily Record), external