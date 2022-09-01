Idrissa Gueye said it feels like coming home after re-joining Everton from Paris St-Germain.

He said: "There is no better feeling than coming back home, seeing some brothers here.

"I am very happy to be here, to help, to work hard and to give my soul for this team. I am in my home. I feel like home and I know everybody here. Seeing this team, following this team every week and how they play, I cannot feel in a better place than Everton so that is why I chose to come back here.

"There is a great atmosphere around the stadium and people around here are like a family. Even when I went to Paris I kept in contact with some players here and continued to support for the team.

"For me it is special and I said to the manager if I left PSG it will be for one team and that is Everton."