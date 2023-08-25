Manager in spotlight: Lee Johnson

Hibs' season has gone from crisis to triumph and back to crisis. The highs of European wins over Inter d'Escales and Luzern have been counterpunched by a first-leg loss to Inter, opening Premiership defeats by St Mirren and Motherwell and a brutal 5-0 midweek loss to Aston Villa in the Conference League play-off first leg.

Progress to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals was secured last weekend, but only after a hard-fought win over second-tier Raith Rovers.

With Hibs' European campaign all but over, another league loss would intensify pressure on Lee Johnson.

"It hurts me more than anybody, it hurts the players but we have an honest appraisal that is often emotive," said the Easter Road manager on Friday.

"As a manager you need to be as controlled as as you possibly can in that environment and as a player you need to deal with it and learn your lessons as quickly as possible after a game like that.

"You will be judged no matter what. This is football and we are being judged all the time. Internally we have to be honest with ourselves."

