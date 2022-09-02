Nottingham Forest have had a "completely crazy" transfer window but will stay in the Premier League as long as they give manager Steve Cooper time to mould a new team, believes the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

"I don’t know if it’s going to work but to sign over 20 new players in one window rips up all the established thinking on how you stay in the Premier League after promotion," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"You don’t bring in an entirely new team and lose the things that got you up in the first place.

"However, they’ve also been incredibly ambitious - even if it's been slightly scattergun and you were not quite sure what they were going to do from one day to the next, which probably suggests they didn’t know either.

"But they have brought in good players and they have a fantastic manager in Steve Cooper. If they keep him and the owners are patient and let him mould this new team, I think they will stay up.

"My worry would be that having rolled the dice at such extravagant cost, if the ownership are threatened with relegation - whether that is in November, February, whenever - they might press the ejector seat on the manager.

"For me, if they are going to stay up, regardless of what’s happened in the transfer window, Steve Cooper has to stay as manager and he has to still be manager at the end of the season.”

