Cooper is relieved to have the same squad of players available after a “high-running game” against Spurs: “City having an extra day’s rest is what it is. We’ll try to pick the team we think is right.”

On the challenge of an away trip to Manchester City: “We’re fully aware it’s tough but that’s why we wanted to be part of the Premier League. It’s a challenge we should embrace. Our team have always attacked challenges head on and we don’t want to be any different.”

He anticipates a very different game to the loss against Spurs: “We’ll go through the same process of how we prepare, analysing the opponent, where we think we can do well and where we need to manage them. You can’t turn mentality on and off and we want to be the best version of ourselves.”

On new signing Renan Lodi: “We’re delighted he’s joined us and a little surprised he was available. He comes with a lot of pedigree and experience and we hope he can hit the ground running.”