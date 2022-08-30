George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal have again been the target of several pundits claiming that they "over celebrated" after coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday.

Richard Keys and Graeme Souness were both critical of the Arsenal squad and manager, with Keys claiming "Arsenal have won nothing" and "it’s only Fulham".

Gabby Agbonlahor made similar comments last season when Arsenal beat his former side Aston Villa. Back in April, I asked Mikel Arteta what he made of the those comments.

"I don’t tell the players to celebrate or not, it’s something that comes right from them," he said. “It’s great when I see them hugging each other, touching each other, enjoying each other, celebrating with the fans who made a long trip to be with us for a 12.30pm kick-off and showing their gratitude for them being supportive… for me, it’s great.

"The best moments as a football player are after winning a match - the atmosphere with your team-mates - and they have to celebrate, of course."

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal celebrate if they beat Aston Villa on Wednesday. I imagine the scenes might be bigger and louder than they were on Saturday if they can make it five wins out of five and remain top of the Premier League.