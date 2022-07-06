Leeds complete Adams signing
🤩 Welcome @tyler_adams14! pic.twitter.com/OA07pxsu8f— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 6, 2022
Leeds have announced the signing of USA international Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.
The midfielder began his career with New York Red Bulls, where he played under head coach Jesse Marsch.
He is Leeds' fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Aaronson, Darko Gyabi, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.