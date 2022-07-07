Neil Critchley believes he is part of a "management team" and sees his move to Aston Villa as assistant head coach beneficial for his progression.

The 43-year-old left Blackpool to take up the role having guided them to League One promotion in 2021 and has previously worked alongside Villa manager Steven Gerrard at Liverpool's academy.

"Whether it is number one or number two I don't see it like that. I just see it as being part of a management team," Critchley told the club website., external

"I was part of a management team at Blackpool and it just happened that I was the number one but in my previous roles as an under 23s coach as long as you have got the respect, trust of the people around you, feel valued and have a sense of belonging that doesn't matter to me. I know here with the management team and staff here I will be in a similar position.

"The chance to work with Steven and the staff, and come to the Premier League I felt was the right thing to do. I worked with Steven at Liverpool. I know how he wants to work, the football he wants to play - that's a big draw."