Tottenham have won their past four Premier League London derbies at home, last having a longer such run between March 2009 and April 2010 (6).

Fulham have eight points from five Premier League games so far this season, only earning more in 2002-03 (10) and 2012-13 (9). Their record tally after six games in the competition is 11 points, doing so in both 2002-03 and 2003-04.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 42 goals in Premier League London derbies – one more will see him equal Thierry Henry for the most such goals in the competition’s history.