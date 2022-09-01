Leicester v Man Utd: Team news

Leicester City could welcome back James Maddison, who missed Saturday's defeat to Chelsea with a hamstring issue.

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira remain long-term absentees for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Manchester United's new signing Anthony wasn't registered in time to be available for the trip to the East Midlands.

Anthony Martial remains out with an Achilles injury, while Victor Lindelof is unlikely to be risked following a return to training.

