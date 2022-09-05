Celtic 4-0 Rangers: Your reaction

Yitsan: I was at the game on Saturday, and it’s probably one of the most one-sided derbies I've ever seen. Even better about this performance was Celtic can play better, and move the ball faster. If we take 90 minutes at a time this season, no one is going to stop Celtic. Also, the average age of that Celtic team must be really low. Onwards and upwards.

Steven: Celtic look fitter and more clinical than last season. Last season Celtic would come out of the traps flying but in the second half, tire and invite pressure. This season so far Celtic look to be in control for the whole 90 minutes. Goals from all over the pitch as well and great link-up players i.e Jota and O’Riley.

Rehan: Real Madrid no problem.

Catherine: Simply sublime, you have to go back to Jock Stein’s team to see that intensity

Eddie: A magnificent performance by Celtic. Rangers looked like a team way out of their depth and no idea how to change their tactics to prevent Celtic running rampant. Also noticed a lot of Rangers players pointing at each other to pass on the blame. Celtic players were rotating, moving the ball with precision and speed, a joy to watch, roll on Tuesday.

Don: Postecoglou's eye for a player is extraordinary. A lot has been made of his knowledge of the Japanese market, but he went to Portugal for Jota, Croatia for Juranovic and England for Carter-Vickers and O'Riley, all of which were excellent yesterday. Jenz was also impeccable and I can't wait to see more of Haksabanovic after his cameo last week.