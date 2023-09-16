Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells BBC Scotland: "I'd have been disappointed with a draw today! It's our best performance since I've come in February. All round I thought we were outstanding. It must have bena joy to watch at times. It was for me.

"I felt calm at the side of the park because I felt we carried a threat, we were in charge of the ball for large spells. We looked very solid and defensively - apart from one moment.

"That's why it's the strangest game in the world. I have to laugh. At times, we've been second best overall in games and we've won games and seen them out. Today, St Mirren have done that to us. It's as hard a defeat as there is to take."

"We had 20 shots at goal, which is a big number for a club like us. When those big chances come, those are the moments we have to capitalise on. I can see the players are hurting and that is a bitter pill to swallow."