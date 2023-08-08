Chelsea are engaged in ongoing discussions with Neymar's entourage over a potential move to Stamford Bridge. (RMCSport - in French) , external

They are set to move for Leeds United and United States midfielder Tyler Adams, and are intent on signing Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo before the start of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea and Juventus have scheduled a new round of talks to discuss a proposed swap deal involving Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic. (Fabrizio Romano), external

