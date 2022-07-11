Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has described new £17m signing Neco Williams as a player with "an incredibly high ceiling".

The 21-year-old right-back, who has 21 caps for Wales, has arrived at the City Ground from Liverpool on a four-year contract.

“Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI," Cooper told the club website., external

“He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months, and he is a very talented right-back.

“We believe he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League."

