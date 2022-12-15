We asked whether you thought cover would be needed for Armando Broja after he suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury.

Here are some of your views:

Paul: Chelsea should bring academy players forward to fill the gap. One player is Omari Hutchinson. Even as sub he has a lot to offer. Don't waste money or go with players that don't want to be at Chelsea.

Martin: I hope that they definitely get a replacement striker and keep Pulisic at Chelsea.

Raymond: Need another striker and a centre-half. What about Harry Maguire for the latter. Had a good World Cup and good in the air. Thiago Silva will need replacing.

Oscar: Come on Potter, you have to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to West London now! He might be old but if he knows from the start he won't be starting every game he’ll be a positive influence on the whole squad with his elite mentality, and maybe we’ll get to see some of that Ronaldo magic as well. Also, he’ll make us so much from shirt sales, surely it’s a win-win move.