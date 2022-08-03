Leeds v Wolves: Head-to-head record

Leeds v Wolves - 6 Premier League games. Wins: Leeds 2, Wolves 3. Goals: Leeds 9, Wolves 9. Clean sheets: Leeds 0, Wolves 2

  • Wolves are unbeaten in four away league games against Leeds (W3 D1) since a 2-1 defeat back in April 2016 in the Championship under Kenny Jackett.

  • Leeds have lost their opening Premier League match in each of their two seasons since returning to the top flight, shipping nine goals in defeats by Liverpool (3-4 in 2020-21) and Manchester United (1-5 in 2021-22).

  • Wolves have only lost their first Premier League match in one of their past six seasons (W3 D2), although that came last season when they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City.

  • Leeds haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their past 12 Premier League home games, while the Whites have won just one of their last nine at Elland Road (D2 L6).