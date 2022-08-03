Leeds v Wolves: Head-to-head record

Wolves are unbeaten in four away league games against Leeds (W3 D1) since a 2-1 defeat back in April 2016 in the Championship under Kenny Jackett.

Leeds have lost their opening Premier League match in each of their two seasons since returning to the top flight, shipping nine goals in defeats by Liverpool (3-4 in 2020-21) and Manchester United (1-5 in 2021-22).

Wolves have only lost their first Premier League match in one of their past six seasons (W3 D2), although that came last season when they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City.