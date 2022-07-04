Malacia arrives at Carrington to complete medical

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia will undergo the second part of his Manchester United medical today before being confirmed as Erik Ten Hag's first signing as Old Trafford chief.

Malacia's arrival places a question mark over the future of Brazilian Alex Telles, who failed to impress since his arrival from Porto in 2020.

Ten Hag is still pushing to bring in Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona but progress on that deal is slow.

United leave for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.