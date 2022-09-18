Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

25 shots, but only five on target, a McGinn sitter, and 2.29 xG for the home side suggests they need to find a cutting edge in front of goal.

Perhaps they were just unlucky on the day, it's hard to imagine a similar performance not yielding goals for the Fir Park.

If they play like that for the rest of the season they'll have a memorable campaign, and they won't always be facing a keeper of Craig Gordon's ability.

With Louis Moult returning to Fir Park, they'll be hoping he hits the ground sprinting never mind running.