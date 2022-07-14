Erling Haaland goes the extra mile off the pitch to optimise his on-field performances, according to Norwegian journalist Arilas Ould Saada, who has known the Manchester City striker since he was 15.

He told BBC World Service: "He’s laser focused when it comes to performing. That’s something that makes him great because he’s able to shut out all the noise.

"He’s extremely professional with nutrition, he surrounds himself with very professional people, people taking care of his career and home. He’s very into meditation and when it comes to sleeping he wears glasses before going to bed to cut out the blue light from his phone. He has special light bulbs at home to give him the right environment, he’s basically extremely detailed and focused so that everything is in place to perform on the pitch.

"He can come off as a bit of a character when you see his outfits on Instagram and he’s got this aura about him that can make him look arrogant from the outside but he is very popular with people in dressing rooms and when he’s with Norway he’s just one of the guys. He gives off a really good vibe."

Listen to Sportsworld - 'Haaland's Here: The Premier League's New Star' on BBC Sounds