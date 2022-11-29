Latest Devil's Advocate podcast out now!

O﻿n the latest episode of the Devil's Advocate, the news of Manchester United’s potential sale is settling in for Gaz and Joe.

United fan Kim Burdett joins the chat and discusses some of the potential buyers, with the likes of Apple, Elon Musk and Sir Jim Ratcliffe all getting a mention.