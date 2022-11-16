M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

"Bounce" has acquired a new meaning recently, applicable only to football managers and political leaders. It’s a sense of renewal, a lift to the spirits provided by a new arrival to a previously difficult job, and quantifiable in points or poll ratings. Not everyone generates bounce, but Unai Emery has sent Aston Villa springing into the break.

"Every manager’s different," said Danny Ings, fresh from applying top-spin to Emery’s bounce with two goals at Brighton. At 30, the forward has worked for a range of bosses already, so he should know. "It’s great, because you know you’re going to improve. We all have to adapt to everything that he wants, and it’s been good."

That’s the spirit. At first glance, it would seem the break is unlucky for Aston Villa, even though they appeared in urgent need of it less than a month ago. For the first time since the early weeks under Steven Gerrard, they have momentum and energy.

However, Villa may turn the break to their advantage. Emery’s first fortnight was a rush - three games, two of them away, and all in the spotlight. Even for an experienced manager, opportunity to gather his thoughts about his new club will be welcome.

With the World Cup not appearing - yet - to have gripped the nation, you’d imagine the next six weeks will drag for some. No proper games and, after a short break, all the work will be there with little chance to put it into practice. There are bound to be some who lose focus.

That may not be the case for Villa. After three lively games and two excellent Premier League performances, Emery has his players’ full attention - and with only three outfield players at the World Cup, most will be there for him to work with. At this rate, Villa should bounce into Christmas.

