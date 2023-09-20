Former Brighton midfielder Warren Aspinall joined BBC Radio Sussex's Jonny Cantor to preview the club's Europa League debut against AEK Athens in the latest Albion Unlimited podcast.

Aspinall said: "It's a team we should be beating, sitting at sixth in their league after three games. They've won one and drew two so they are unbeaten.

"We know they like to play aggressive and get forward and that will suit Brighton as they're not going to sit in, we'll let them express themselves and then we can hit them.

"I'm not bothered about the teams we face, it's about what we do. I can only see one result, they've been in Europe for quite a lot of years but it's down to what we do. We're a better side and I'm looking for a comfortable win on Thursday night."

Cantor added: "I think Albion need to be patient. When I watch European football I sometimes feel that you have to take your time.

"AEK Athens are missing a few players - two strikers and a centre-back is a big blow - but we can't take anything for granted.

"If they're on their game, and given the occasion and the crowd I think they will be, then I think Brighton will be fine."

