Mesut Ozil has found a new club a day after his Fenerbahce contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Arsenal playmaker has joined Istanbul Basaksehir having not played for Fenerbache since March after he was excluded from the squad for "an unspecified reason".

He left London for his boyhood club in January 2021 after losing his place in the Gunners' squad but his time at Fenerbahce ended with two years of his deal still to run.

Ozil scored eight goals for the Yellow Canaries and captained the side as recently as January.

Basaksehir are known for close ties with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who was best man at Ozil's wedding in 2019.