Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells BBC Sportsound: "We have players physically stronger now and it's good to have Ben Davies back [after injury].

"He is very strong and comfortable on the ball and physically is in much better shape.

"Rabbi [Matondo] starts because we want to have a lot of threat.

"Hearts have started the league strongly and every time we come here it's tough. We are ready to face the challenge."