Transfer news: Inter have Dumfries price in mind amid Chelsea interest
- Published
Inter Milan would find it hard to turn down an offer of 50m euros (£43m) with add-ons worth 10m euros (£8.6m) for Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, says he opted to stay with Chelsea rather than move to Barcelona in the summer after the Stamford Bridge club's new owners "showed me that they wanted me to stay". (90 Min), external
Real Madrid are interested in Azpilicueta and could even make Chelsea an offer for the right-back during the January transfer window. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column