'No more windows of opportunity for Johnson'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

When Lee Johnson became Hibernian manager a little over 14 months ago he was keen to stress that it would probably take four transfer windows before he would be able to safely say this was his team.

Unfortunately for him the axe fell with less than a week to go at the end of his third transfer window.

Defeat to Livingston and the two other dismal Premiership performances against Motherwell and St Mirren were enough for the board to say enough was enough.

Recruitment in any business is crucial but in football management if you are backed by the board, as Johnson was, and fail to deliver then the inevitable happens.

But is it too easy to point the finger at one man when clubs, not just Hibs, appear to have countless analysts, scouts, performance directors, the list goes on and on?

A question I ask any new manager going into a job is why do they want to be a football manager?

As job security goes it must rank alongside being a shark dentist or a manicurist for a pride of lions.

But there will undoubtedly be many who will feel they can be the one who gets it right.

Time is precious in management. There is very little by way of a honeymoon period these days.

The safest candidate would probably be Neil Lennon. He knows Scottish football inside out, he knows the club having brought success to Easter Road previously, and has contacts in the game others will be envious of.

But there will be others who fancy the job. Its a big city club with a budget to match.

The second leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Aston Villa is one Hibs could do without.

Pittodrie on Sunday is a much more important game. By that time of course the transfer window will be firmly closed. And those players still at Easter Road will have four months to impress a new manager otherwise it may be time to move on.