Hearts nearing signings - Neilson

Hearts are "quite far down the line" with moves for Peterborough midfielder Jorge Grant and Brighton defender Alex Cochrane, says manager Robbie Neilson, who has not firmed up interest in Lawrence Shankland with a bid for the Beerschot striker. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Premiership clubs are poised for crisis talks over Rangers' continuing sponsorship row with the SPFL amid fears that the Ibrox club - who are no longer required to participate in the agreement with car dealer cinch - may be exempt from promoting any other commercial deals secured by the league. (Daily Record), external

