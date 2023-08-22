Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon says Mikel Arteta's substitutes were key in Monday night's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was controversially sent-off in the 67th minute but the Gunners dug in and saw out a big early-season victory.

"I was watching the game at home on my own with my dog on my lap and I had a big smile on my face when the final whistle went," Dixon told BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast.

"That was purely because of the 1-0 to the Arsenal, you could hear the fans singing it in the background and it just made me feel like a player again.

"In any side you want to see progression, see improvement and that's certainly one of the areas any team can improve in - winning when you're not playing well or under pressure.

"Arteta hit the nail on the head when he said he was impressed with how the subs came on and coped with it (being down to ten men).

"When you're on the pitch sometimes and you go down to ten men you feel the pressure, you're in it, you haven't got too much time to think about what's going on. You just revert to being in a team environment and all linking arms.

"When you're sitting on the bench you're not always in the game and what was really pleasing was they came on and stuck to it, ground out the result and I thought it was all round a really solid, brilliant performance."