Aston Villa have released their new away kit for the 2023-24 season.

A statement said the "shirt is a visual timeline print that tells the story of the club's proud journey since our foundation in 1874".

The kit features the redesigned crest which pays homage to Villa's European Cup-winning team of 1982 and also appears on their home strip and training gear for the new campaign.

The away strip will be worn for the first time in the Villans' Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford in the United States on Sunday (17:00 BST kick-off).