Ben Meakin, BladesPod, external

United, and Sheffield football as a whole, were rocked this week by the tragic passing of women’s player Maddy Cusack, at the age of 27.

The outpouring of emotion from the community at her death speaks volumes for what a well-loved and well-respected person she was.

As well as being a key player for United women over the last five seasons, Maddy was also heavily involved behind the scenes in the club’s marketing and was a well-known face around Bramall Lane – she was Ms Sheffield United, as so many of her former team-mates have been quick to call her over the past few days.

Seeing tributes pour in, from England's Lionesses to ex-players like Billy Sharp and Brian Deane who were friends and colleagues of Maddy’s, has made for an emotional week. Even though, like the majority of United fans, I never had the pleasure of meeting Maddy in person, I’ve seen her playing football for the team I support and that forms its own type of connection.

The news of her death was devastating, and I’m sure I speak for every United fan when I say that all our thoughts are with her family and friends at what must be an unimaginably difficult time.

Once a Blade, always a Blade; rest in peace, Maddy.