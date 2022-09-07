G﻿raham Potter's position as Brighton manager and the approach for his services from Chelsea has been a hot topic on Danny Pike's show on BBC Radio Sussex.

A﻿lbion commentator Johnny Cantor said: "T﻿his has all escalated rather quickly. We understand Chelsea have approached Albion. They have their permission for him to talk but that is Albion's policy, there's nothing new in that, it's what they always do. Potter did some official photos at the stadium this morning so it shows the speed at which this has moved on.

"He may be given the assurance Chelsea will give him time. If they do that may send him in one direction. The pros for him - he will get better remuneration, Champions League football and the top-four clubs don't appoint English managers that often.

"T﻿he cons, a new owner, with no track record in the Premier League and a rather scatter-gun approach to recruitment. He will face huge pressure as he will be expected to deliver straight away. And he will have to deal with some big players with big egos. I'm not saying he can't do it, he may well want to prove he can do it at that level. He is very ambitious and capable and is maybe aligned with what owner Todd Boehly wants at Chelsea, a more holistic, long-term approach."

Former Albion striker Warren A﻿spinall said: "P﻿otter has to speak to Chelsea and ask what direction they are going in. Is it long-term? When Brighton appointed him they gave him a long-term plan and it's working at the moment. It's a big ask to get in there and hit the ground running.

"T﻿his is probably a different strategy that the Chelsea owner wants. I think they will give Potter time. It's up to him and the vibes he gets from his meeting with them - where is this club going?

"C﻿helsea fans are saying they want a big name. Conte and Mourinho were not big names when they came into management. You have to earn the right to go to these clubs. Potter is not a big name but he is performing well at Brighton."

