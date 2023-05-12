Uefa confirms Conference League final venue will not change

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Uefa has ruled out the possibility of moving the Europa Conference League final away from the 20,000-capacity Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Competing clubs have been told they will receive a 5,000-seat allocation for the game on Wednesday, 7 June.

However, concerns have been expressed about whether that represents a security risk.

West Ham, who won the first leg of their semi-final with AZ Alkmaar last night, have not featured in a European final since 1976 and have not won a major trophy since 1980. Italian side Fiorentina, who lost their first leg to Swiss side Basel, have not reached a European final since 1961.

Neither AZ Alkmaar not Basel have ever won a European competition. Last season the final was played in Tirana, when Roma beat Feyenoord.

Uefa chose Prague as a venue before the competition – which was launched in 2021-22 as a way of offering clubs from outside the big five television markets a way of experiencing more European football – actually started.

But the tournament has proved popular with clubs from bigger countries, with Leicester, Roma and Marseille reaching the semi-finals last season.

They have already decided to increase the minimum final capacity to 30,000 from next season. But for this one, it is too late.

"The bidding process to host the 2023 Europa Conference League final was launched in July 2021 and the decision to appoint Prague as the host for this season's final was taken in May 2022," read a statement.

"[This was] well before the beginning of the current club football season as the organisation of a club final requires long preparations and planning in order to have everything in place by the host association together with UEFA.

"At the time of the bidding process, no final of the new competition had been played. For the above reasons, a change of venue of this year’s final at such a late stage cannot be envisaged.”